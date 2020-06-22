Mpumalanga police officers embroiled in bloody weekend of domestic violence

The second policeman allegedly assaulted his partner, who is also a SAPS member.

“The 28-year-old female constable was assaulted, allegedly by the father of her child, who is also a constable. This incident took place during the early hours of Saturday morning at Embalanhle while both members were off duty,” Hlathi said.

Police were told she woke up during the early hours of Saturday morning and told the 34-year-old man their child was ill. An argument ensued, leading to the assault.

“Police opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly and his service firearm was seized,” Hlathi said.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma said he was disturbed by the incidents and urged members of the force to find other ways to resolve domestic disputes.

“As the police, we have our employee health and wellness unit which members can use whenever they experience any personal issues. Their services are readily available and accessible,” Zuma said.

“We cannot allow a situation where gender-based violence is perpetuated by members within our ranks, especially during this period where there has been a public outcry over such incidents. Members should be there to remedy the situation, not to exacerbate the already unacceptable pressure,” he said.