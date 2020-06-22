Residents fume as 'dangerous' Cape Town rock art destroyed

A spontaneous outcrop of rock sculptures in Kalk Bay has been demolished by the City of Cape Town due to concerns about public safety.

The eye-catching rock stacks - sometimes referred to as menhirs - adjoining the popular Dalebrook tidal pool had been steadily growing in number during lockdown, courtesy of local residents and occasional visitors.

However, they were toppled over on Monday morning, reportedly by city staff working in the area.

The "managed rockfall" prompted debate on social media, with several residents voicing disappointment.

“This action happens in the broader context of shacks and gardens being demolished by the city all over,” said one commentator on a Kalk Bay WhatsApp group.