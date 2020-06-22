Son of opposition politician charged with sexual offences against schoolmates

The minor son of an opposition politician has been accused of rape and sexual violence against female schoolmates - claims that are under criminal investigation.

The allegations were made against the child - whose identity and the name of the school are being withheld because he and his alleged victims are minors - last week on social media.

The son has appeared in court after being criminally charged last year, his father confirmed.

The politician said on Monday that he hoped police would “do a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of this in order for justice to prevail”.

“My family and I are not above the law and as such we will appreciate a swift investigation to get this matter to finalisation,” he said.

“I was informed that the case was registered with the South African Police Service in November 2019 [and] that the matter is still under investigation. My son appeared in court early this year. The law must take its course as it should do, like any other citizen of this country.”

He said no further comments would be made until the criminal process was completed.