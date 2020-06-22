Soldiers, police intervene as taxi strike leaves commuters stranded in Gauteng

Commuters were left stranded across Gauteng, roads were barricaded and a bus hijacked as the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) embarked on a strike on Monday to protest against a R1bn government relief package for the industry.

The council said in a letter “we were expecting at least R20,000 per vehicle” but would receive significantly less out of the package announced by transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

Police and soldiers were deployed to clear some blocked roads, leading to an early morning gridlock, while frustrated commuters faced being crammed together in whatever transport they could find and plead for lifts. Others were ordered off buses.

Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said several roads had been blocked or closed by taxis.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Selby Bokaba said protesters attempted to hijack a city bus at Olievenhoutbosch, but the driver managed to escape and return to the depot.