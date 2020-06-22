Thousands of jobs on the line as Edcon staff wait for details of purchase deal

Addressing the meeting, BRP Piers Marsden repeatedly declined to disclose details of the “retailers” who were interested in purchasing Edgars, Jet and Edcon’s financial services divisions. He said this would “contaminate the process” and could affect the markets.

He said out of 19 expressions of interest, 15 had complied with the first phase of bidding requirements.

“We are asking for binding offers to be delivered by the end of this month. Then we will come back to the [affected parties] committees. But because of the competing interests of the committees, we will have the authority to make the final decisions.”

If approved, he said the rescue plan envisaged a sale, or sales, in July, and a “winding down” of any divisions not bought after August.

Marsden said because there was no post commencement finance available after Edcon went into business rescue in April, it was essential that the plan be approved as soon as possible, to allow trading to continue and summer clothing orders to be placed for December.

Otherwise, he said, this would deter buyers and the company would undoubtedly be put into liquidation, which would result in stores shutting immediately, massive job losses and the prospect that creditors would get virtually nothing.

He said no formal valuation had been done on the company “because when it changes from a going concern to a breakdown scenario, it really depends on what people are prepared to offer”.