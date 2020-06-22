South Africa

WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer Malcom Wentzel

*Warning: Some footage may contain foul language

22 June 2020 - 13:35 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Thembi and her employer Malcom Wentzel have become internet sensations. Their close relationship is loved by many.
Thembi and her employer Malcom Wentzel have become internet sensations. Their close relationship is loved by many.
Image: Twitter/@Sikhosanasa

Domestic worker Thembi Ubisi and her employer Malcom Wentzel have become internet sensations after videos showing their unique relationship went viral on Twitter last week.

The videos were uploaded by Wentzel on video sharing app TikTok. One of the videos has more than one million views and has been shared by thousands of social media fans. 

Thembi told City Press that she had not been aware that her employer was filming content for the video sharing app. She said she has been flooded with positive feedback on social media as well as calls from her neighbours. 

The publication also reports that Ubisi is from Mpumalanga and lives in Emalahleni. She has worked for Wentzel for almost 10 years. 

“It makes me feel happy, I didn't know that he was doing TikTok. We were just having fun and then a lot of people started calling me, especially from my area.”

Wentzel told the publication that he and Ubisi are a team.

“Well first, all the people I employ, they don't work for me, we work together. If Thembi doesn't want to work or comes in late, there are no deductions or anything like that.”

Wentzel has more than 92,000 followers on the video-sharing app. 

One of the videos shows Thembi waking up “hung over” Malcom in the morning. In another, she asks him for his most expensive bottle of champagne on a Friday afternoon.

Social media users have been divided, as some accused Wentzel of using Ubisi for the creation of social media content. 

Watch some of the videos.

'Wake up, I'm tired of you and your hangover'

'We don't see race'

Thembi drives Malcom from liquor shop 

It's all love 

Thembi asks Malcom for his most expensive bottle 

MORE

Northern Cape cop allegedly shoots girlfriend dead before suicide attempt

A Northern Cape police officer allegedly shot dead his 28-year-old girlfriend in the early hours of Sunday morning, said police.
News
21 hours ago

IN FULL | Why cabinet decided to allow restaurants, casinos, hairdressers to open

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of restrictions on restaurants, accommodation, cinemas, theatres, casinos and personal care services. ...
News
4 days ago

Tata Motors to shed 1,100 JLR jobs after pandemic hits earnings

India's Tata Motors Ltd expects to shed about 1,100 temporary jobs at Jaguar Land Rover after it raised the cost-cutting target at its luxury unit by ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Orange overalls await EFF leaders, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad' South Africa
  2. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  3. Former VBS boss Robert Madzonga celebrates as arrests skip him News
  4. Iconic hotels Mount Grace in Magaliesburg & Durban's Edward to close South Africa
  5. Murder accused was 'boyhood friends' with Tshegofatso Pule's lover News

Latest Videos

Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
'We are fighting two pandemics': Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
X