South Africa

204 test positive for Covid-19 at Eastern Cape boarding school

23 June 2020 - 14:58 By Sandiso Phaliso
Over 200 pupils and staff at an Eastern Cape school have tested positive for Covid-19.
Over 200 pupils and staff at an Eastern Cape school have tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash

The Eastern Cape health department is considering converting Makaula Senior Secondary School into an isolation facility after 204 people there tested positive for Covid-19.

The KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere) school made headlines on Monday when education department superintendent general Themba Kojana told DispatchLIVE that 24 of a group of 30 pupils had tested positive for Covid-19.

A further 253 pupils and 47 support staff members were tested on Friday. The results revealed that 204 people, including pupils and staff, had tested positive.

“A team of clinicians have been sent to the school to ascertain if the hostel meets the department's minimum standards for quarantine and isolation facilities, which include but are not limited to lighting, well ventilated rooms and sanitation services,” said health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.

He said turning the school into a quarantine facility would be “another measure of preventing the further spread of the coronavirus”.

“This is so that those who came into contact with the 204 people who have tested positive can be traced, screened and tested, so that we stop the spread of the virus.”

Kupelo encouraged the public to adhere to lockdown regulations.

“Working together we can slow down the spread of this virus, but everyone has to play their part. This is not a department of health or government issue but a societal issue as it affects all.”

READ MORE:

Creche staff can return to work but not care for children - yet

Early childhood development educators and staff can return to work but have a series of hurdles to overcome before children are allowed back into ...
News
1 day ago

Shut all Eastern Cape schools, says Sadtu

The SA Democratic Teachers’ Union has asked the provincial education department to shut all Eastern Cape schools because of “perpetual ...
News
1 day ago

Eastern Cape stepping up efforts to contain Covid-19, says premier

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise across the Eastern Cape, the office of the premier says it is intensifying efforts to contain the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  2. Former VBS boss Robert Madzonga celebrates as arrests skip him News
  3. Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA South Africa
  4. WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer ... South Africa
  5. It’s boom time on Zim border as locals turn into smugglers South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
X