Botswana asks AfriForum to help trace $48m funnelled into SA bank accounts

AfriForum has been briefed by the director of public prosecutions in Botswana to represent it in a high-profile money-laundering and fraud case involving huge sums of cash allegedly funnelled into South African bank accounts.

AfriForum will help by facilitating a request by the Botswana government for mutual legal assistance from SA in the Bank of Botswana fraud and money-laundering probe.

Botswana's director of public prosecutions, advocate Stephen Tiroyakgosi, submitted a request for mutual legal assistance (MLA) on September 25 2019 to the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco).

The head of AfriForum's private prosecution unit, Gerrie Nel, said there had been no response to this request. Nel said on Tuesday the brief from the DPP was to facilitate any request or development related to a request for mutual legal assistance in the matter.

Nel said money originating from the Bank of Botswana was illegally laundered through various international accounts, and US$48m (about R828m at Tuesday's exchange rate) found its way into various accounts in SA.

He said an investigation by authorities in Botswana focused on the question of how, and how much, money found its way back to Botswana and for what purposes.

“It is quite embarrassing, but this particular request was personally handed over by the head of the international co-operation unit in the [Botswana's DPP office] to the designated officials at Dirco on September 9 2019.

“That MLA seems to have disappeared. The lack of feedback from South African authorities led our clients to form the irresistible inference that the delay or unwillingness [to assist] is quite deliberate,” Nel said.