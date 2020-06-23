Cape Town's 'dangerous & unsightly' coastal rock cairns to be dismantled

Rock cairns are unsightly and a danger to society, and will be destroyed, Cape Town officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The city was responding to the official toppling of a popular rock cairn "garden" adjoining Dalebrook Tidal Pool in Kalk Bay on Monday morning, which prompted a public outcry. The cairns, or rock stacks, are the work of numerous local residents and have proved popular with seaside visitors, particularly during Covid-19 lockdown. Some of them stand about 2m high, while most are smaller.

One resident said he created them as a peaceful protest against “hard lockdown”.