COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Gauteng taxis back on the road after one day shutdown

June 23 2020 - 07:35

SA hits 101,000 Covid-19 cases as deaths approach 2,000

South Africa passed another grim Covid-19 milestone on Monday, as it surpassed the 100,000 mark for confirmed infections. This is less than three months since the first recorded death.

There were also a further 61 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 1,991.

However, according to Prof Salim Abdool Karim, a leading clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist and government adviser, this was “more or less” where experts predicted it would be in its fight against the pandemic.