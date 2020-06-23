COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Gauteng taxis back on the road after one day shutdown
June 23 2020 - 08:57
PODCAST | Witnesses relive the day Collins Khosa died
In this episode of Boots on the ground: behind SA’s national lockdown, we speak to the witnesses and victims who were present when Collins Khosa died.
June 23 2020 - 08:06
Abuse hotline calls spike by 200% in lockdown
The state’s gender-based violence command centre has received nearly 50,000 pleas for help since lockdown began.
But activists say it’s the tip of the iceberg.
June 23 2020 - 07:35
SA hits 101,000 Covid-19 cases as deaths approach 2,000
South Africa passed another grim Covid-19 milestone on Monday, as it surpassed the 100,000 mark for confirmed infections. This is less than three months since the first recorded death.
There were also a further 61 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 1,991.
However, according to Prof Salim Abdool Karim, a leading clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist and government adviser, this was “more or less” where experts predicted it would be in its fight against the pandemic.
June 23 2020 - 07:29
Cyril gives SA a reality check: it's going to be a bloodbath
President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered a dire warning to SA.
There was no avoiding the impending jobs tsunami, he said, as he faced revolt over state relief and lockdown.
June 23 2020 - 07:26
Gauteng taxis back on the road after one day shutdown
June 23 2020 - 07:14
Covid-19 vaccine must get to 'everyone', says WEF
It is essential that a coronavirus vaccine becomes available to all across the globe, according to the World Economic Forum.
“As distribution of the vaccine across the world becomes the next major priority of global health organisations, there is an urgent need to make sure that the vaccine reaches everyone across the world,” the forum said in a statement.
It proposed creating a pairing mechanism for vaccine innovators and vaccine manufacturers.