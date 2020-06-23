Man arrested after bodies of a man and a woman found in Benoni

A 44-year-old man was expected to appear in court on Tuesday for the murder of two people at a plot in Benoni, police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the bodies of a man and woman were discovered at the Zesfontein plots in Putfontein on June 15.

They had been stabbed multiple times in their upper bodies.

“Over the weekend the detectives, together with a crime prevention team, worked tirelessly in search of the suspect,” Makhubele said.

The man was arrested at his home in Mayfield Extension 6 on Sunday.

A double murder case has been opened.