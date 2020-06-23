South Africa

One dead, three hurt as truck collides with bakkie in northern KZN

23 June 2020 - 11:21 By Orrin Singh
A head-on collision between a bakkie and truck on the N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in the death of one person.
Image: Supplied

One person was killed and three others injured after a bakkie collided head-on with a truck on the N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. 

The accident is understood to have taken place shortly after 7am near Mkhuze. 

The driver of the bakkie is believed to have been travelling north, towards Mkhuze, and the truck south, towards Durban. While the cause of the accident is unclear, initial information suggests the driver of the bakkie had veered into the oncoming lane, colliding head-on with the truck. 

Another vehicle then crashed into the back of the truck. 

Lucky Sibisi, of Kwazulu Private Ambulance, said the driver of the bakkie had to be removed from the wreck after being trapped in the vehicle. He was declared dead on the scene while three others sustained serious to moderate injuries. 

