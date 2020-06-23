South Africa

Radovan Krejcir's ex pleads guilty for trying to help him escape

23 June 2020 - 20:28 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir's former girlfriend has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for assisting in his failed plan to escape from prison.
Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir's former girlfriend has been sentenced to 24 months' imprisonment - or to pay an R80,000 fine - for assisting him in a foiled plan to escape from prison.

Marissa Anne Christopher, 40, was sentenced by the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Monday following a plea agreement with the state.

"Christopher was arrested and charged together with seven other people after an intelligence-driven operation foiled Krejcir’s plan to escape from Zonderwater correctional facility in March 2016," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

She said Christopher was charged with conspiracy to commit an offence, aiding an escape from lawful custody, corruption, defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

"The state decided to withdraw other charges against her after entering into the plea and sentence agreement. Only three accused remain in the case: Krejcir, Marcello Harrison [a former correctional officer] and Sandile Mdumbe [who arranged the safe house in Mamelodi where Krejcir was going to be kept after his escape]," said Mjonondwane.

In her plea explanation, Christopher said she was dating Krejcir at the time of his arrest.

"She further stated that during her visits to Krejcir, who is serving a 35-year jail term for attempted murder and kidnapping, he informed her of his plans to escape and wanted her to flee with him, thus assisting him in avoiding detection by authorities.

"In relation to unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition, the plea explains that she lived with Krejcir at the time of his arrest and before he was apprehended, she noticed him hiding something in the garden. She later investigated and found that it was a firearm loaded with ammunition. She then took the firearm into her possession until it was fetched by a man sent by Krejcir."

The remaining accused in the matter are due back in court on June 24. 

