WATCH | How the bumper sardine run brings relief for KZN's hungry communities

The annual sardine run has brought much needed food relief for poor people on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Seine netters from Team Moonlight and Team Vees1 gave away about 400 crates of sardines to needy communities in the Isipingo and Umlazi areas south of Durban on Sunday

“As part of our corporate social responsibility, we need to give to poor communities. With Covid-19 we understand the financial stress people are going through so we do what we can,” said Jace Govender, a boat captain.

Handing out free fish also forms part of the commercial fishing licence’s social responsibility requirements.

Oceanographic Research Institute’s Dr Ryan Daly said this year's spike in the sardine run had brought with it various marine life.