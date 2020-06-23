WATCH | How the bumper sardine run brings relief for KZN's hungry communities
The annual sardine run has brought much needed food relief for poor people on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
Seine netters from Team Moonlight and Team Vees1 gave away about 400 crates of sardines to needy communities in the Isipingo and Umlazi areas south of Durban on Sunday
“As part of our corporate social responsibility, we need to give to poor communities. With Covid-19 we understand the financial stress people are going through so we do what we can,” said Jace Govender, a boat captain.
Handing out free fish also forms part of the commercial fishing licence’s social responsibility requirements.
Oceanographic Research Institute’s Dr Ryan Daly said this year's spike in the sardine run had brought with it various marine life.
“Diving this past weekend, there were many spinner sharks inshore. It’s interesting to see because we don’t often get the big, mature spinner sharks inshore. With the sardine run and this year’s volume of fish, we’re seeing more of them inshore than usual.
“They’ve been joined by the dusky sharks and black-tip sharks, which are usually found near Aliwal Shoal,” said Daly.
Under advanced level 3 of the lockdown, recreational fishing is permitted, and according to Ugu South Coast Tourism's Phelisa Mangcu, protocol is being followed.
“Our local fishermen welcomed the announcement that recreational fishing is allowed in advanced level 3, with permits. Anglers have certainly been making the most of this new regulation.
“We are pleased to see they are practising the required health and safety protocols, including wearing masks, regular hand sanitising and social distancing,” said Mangcu.
“We have experienced a bumper sardine run this year, the likes of which haven’t been seen on the KZN south coast for many years.
“We are grateful that during a time when people are facing financial difficulties and food scarcity, the ocean has truly delivered to our local communities and families,” she said.