South Africa

Abalone worth over R5m concealed under potatoes and onions on N1 near Cape Town

24 June 2020 - 07:09 By Iavan Pijoos
Two suspects were arrested during a joint operation by the Hawks, crime intelligence, K9 and the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries (DAFF).
Two suspects were arrested during a joint operation by the Hawks, crime intelligence, K9 and the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries (DAFF).
Image: Hawks

Two alleged abalone dealers were arrested with dried abalone worth over R5m concealed under vegetables at the N1 Huguenot tunnel near Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon, the Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the suspects, aged 33 and 45, were arrested during a joint operation by the Hawks, crime intelligence, K9 and the department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries (DAFF).

“The operation was in response to information received that there was a truck transporting abalone along the N1.

“When the identified truck was stopped, it was found to be laden with bags of onions and potatoes with boxes of dried abalone with an estimated street value of R5.3m concealed underneath other cargo,” Mogale said.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Paarl magistrate’s court on Wednesday for contravening the Marine Living  Resources Act.

MORE

Cops make R4.1m abalone bust in Paarl

Western Cape police confiscated abalone worth R4.1m following the arrest of two suspects after a foot chase in northern Paarl on Tuesday.
News
2 weeks ago

R1m abalone bust in Cape Town

Two suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of abalone worth over R1m at a processing facility in Cape Town, the Hawks said on ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. It’s boom time on Zim border as locals turn into smugglers South Africa
  2. Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA South Africa
  3. WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer ... South Africa
  4. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  5. Court orders Gupta-linked businessman Kuben Moodley not to handle R232m in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
X