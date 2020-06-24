Abalone worth over R5m concealed under potatoes and onions on N1 near Cape Town

Two alleged abalone dealers were arrested with dried abalone worth over R5m concealed under vegetables at the N1 Huguenot tunnel near Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon, the Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the suspects, aged 33 and 45, were arrested during a joint operation by the Hawks, crime intelligence, K9 and the department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries (DAFF).

“The operation was in response to information received that there was a truck transporting abalone along the N1.

“When the identified truck was stopped, it was found to be laden with bags of onions and potatoes with boxes of dried abalone with an estimated street value of R5.3m concealed underneath other cargo,” Mogale said.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Paarl magistrate’s court on Wednesday for contravening the Marine Living Resources Act.