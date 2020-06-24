South Africa

Biggest ever single-day increase in Covid-19 cases, as SA total hits 111,796

More than 5,800 cases were reported in the past 24 hours

24 June 2020 - 22:36 By Matthew Savides
There are 111,796 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA, from over 1.4 million tests.
SA's Covid-19 cases continued to climb at a rapid rate, with 5,688 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

This is not only the biggest single-day increase in confirmed cases, but also the first time that more than 5,000 cases have been recorded in a single day.

The increase means that, by Wednesday night, there were 111,796 confirmed cases of the respiratory infections caused by the coronavirus in SA.

111 deaths in a single day as SA hits another grim Covid-19 milestone

SA now has 2,102 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 106,108 cases
News
1 day ago

The health ministry on Wednesday also announced an increase of 103 Covid-19 related deaths, taking the national total to 2,205. This is the second day in a row that there have been more than 100 deaths in a 24-hour period.

Wednesday's infection figures means that the past five days have accounted for four of SA's biggest single-day increases in cases:

  • June 24 - 5,688 cases;
  • June 20 - 4,966 cases;
  • June 21 - 4,621 cases; and
  • June 23 - 4,518 cases.

It took 66 days for SA to register its first 10,000 cases (March 5 to May 10), but just two days to reach its most recent 10,000 cases.

While the Western Cape remains the country's Covid-19 epicentre, it no longer accounts for more than half of the country's total cases - the first time this has been the case for a number of weeks.

Of the total 111,796 total cases, just over 49.3% (or 55,162 cases) were in the Western Cape. Gauteng accounts for 26,156 cases (about 23.3%) and the Eastern Cape 19,214 cases (about 17.2%).

In total there were 56,874 recoveries.

The statistics were based on a total of 1,416,894 tests, of which 34,122 were done in the past 24-hour cycle.

