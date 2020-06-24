Biggest ever single-day increase in Covid-19 cases, as SA total hits 111,796
More than 5,800 cases were reported in the past 24 hours
SA's Covid-19 cases continued to climb at a rapid rate, with 5,688 cases reported in the past 24 hours.
This is not only the biggest single-day increase in confirmed cases, but also the first time that more than 5,000 cases have been recorded in a single day.
The increase means that, by Wednesday night, there were 111,796 confirmed cases of the respiratory infections caused by the coronavirus in SA.
The health ministry on Wednesday also announced an increase of 103 Covid-19 related deaths, taking the national total to 2,205. This is the second day in a row that there have been more than 100 deaths in a 24-hour period.
Wednesday's infection figures means that the past five days have accounted for four of SA's biggest single-day increases in cases:
- June 24 - 5,688 cases;
- June 20 - 4,966 cases;
- June 21 - 4,621 cases; and
- June 23 - 4,518 cases.
It took 66 days for SA to register its first 10,000 cases (March 5 to May 10), but just two days to reach its most recent 10,000 cases.
While the Western Cape remains the country's Covid-19 epicentre, it no longer accounts for more than half of the country's total cases - the first time this has been the case for a number of weeks.
Of the total 111,796 total cases, just over 49.3% (or 55,162 cases) were in the Western Cape. Gauteng accounts for 26,156 cases (about 23.3%) and the Eastern Cape 19,214 cases (about 17.2%).
In total there were 56,874 recoveries.
The statistics were based on a total of 1,416,894 tests, of which 34,122 were done in the past 24-hour cycle.