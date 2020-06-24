Brace for 408,000 Covid-19 cases by mid-July, says modelling team

But they add a rider: “ICU and hospital bed numbers are to be interpreted with caution, as use of hospital beds is influenced by treatment practices, and admission to ICU is likely to be subject to criteria that change through time and as a function of resources available.”

They also say the number of identified Covid-19 cases could be much lower than the total they anticipate if testing patterns change.

This has already happened in the Western Cape, which is prioritising testing of hospitalised patients, health-care workers, the elderly and individuals with co-morbidities and respiratory symptoms.

“Prioritisation of testing may result in a reduction in detected cases to approximately 133,000,” says the consortium's report.

The document is based on data on confirmed infections until June 5, when SA had 43,434 cases. By Wednesday, the total had reached 106,108, and it is doubling every 14 days.