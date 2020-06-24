'Don't tell girls not to walk alone at night - teach boys not prey on them', say protesters outside parliament

“Women are taught not to walk alone at night, instead of men being taught not to prey on lone women. We are taught not to leave our drinks [unattended], instead of men not to drug us.

“What are we supposed to do? We should be protected by our fathers. What they are doing to us now is not what we expect of them.

“It’s time for us to take a stand because we are tired of this. It’s time that we show the world that as women, we want change. We want to break the silence and end the violence.”

Fellow protestor Athenkosi Nyovana said young men had come out to support to protest because they felt that the government is not doing enough to curb the scourge.

“Gender-based violence has to end," he said.