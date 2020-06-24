Durban man nabbed after 'preying' on families of high-profile kidnap victims

After two years on the run, a Durban man has been arrested for allegedly preying on the families of kidnap victims, including the family of slain Sydenham boy Miguel Louw and Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy.

Brandon Moodley, 27, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday after police arrested him in Lenasia, Gauteng, on June 12.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said Moodley faced a charge of extortion, related to the Louw matter, and that the state was opposed to bail in the matter.

He is expected back in court on July 22 for a formal bail application.

Private investigator Brad Nathanson said his office had flagged Moodley in 2017.