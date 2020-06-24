Durban Prep suspends lessons after pupil tests positive for Covid-19

The headmaster then contacted the school's governing body chairman, the provincial education and health departments and a doctor who serves on the school's Covid-19 committee.

“The recommendation from the department of education and the above parties is that tuition for grade 7 boys should be suspended for today (Wednesday). The pupils were informed last night,” Wilson said.

The school was to be deep cleaned by a professional cleaning company on Wednesday.

“The grade 7 boys will not return to school until further notice that the suspension of their tuition has been lifted and we can resume school for them as soon as possible,” Wilson said.