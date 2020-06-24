Durban Prep suspends lessons after pupil tests positive for Covid-19
Durban Preparatory High School suspended classes on Wednesday after a grade 7 pupil tested positive for Covid-19.
In a message to parents via the school's D6 communication portal, headmaster Barry Wilson said he was told on Tuesday evening by the parent of a grade 7 pupil that the youngster had tested positive.
“The learner started feeling unwell at the weekend and was taken to his doctor on Monday. He has not been at school at all this week and his results came through to his family last night,” he said.
The headmaster then contacted the school's governing body chairman, the provincial education and health departments and a doctor who serves on the school's Covid-19 committee.
“The recommendation from the department of education and the above parties is that tuition for grade 7 boys should be suspended for today (Wednesday). The pupils were informed last night,” Wilson said.
The school was to be deep cleaned by a professional cleaning company on Wednesday.
“The grade 7 boys will not return to school until further notice that the suspension of their tuition has been lifted and we can resume school for them as soon as possible,” Wilson said.