South Africa

Father arrested for allegedly raping 8-month-old daughter

24 June 2020 - 07:11 By Iavan Pijoos
File Photo.
File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 8-month-old daughter in Mpumalanga, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the child was allegedly raped at their home on Monday morning.

The matter was reported to the police and the father was arrested. He is expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The province has been rocked by two other rape cases involving minors.

In the first incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather on Monday evening.

“Reports indicate that the girl complained that she was not feeling well and she was taken to a local clinic where, upon medical examination, it was confirmed that she had been raped.

“Police started with the investigation where they swiftly arrested the suspect on the same day the matter was reported,” Hlathi said.

He said the man is expected to appear in the Tonga magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

In a separate incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man who she was believed to be in a relationship with, Hlathi said.

“Information revealed that the girl's mother tried several times to fetch her daughter from the man's house but she would always go back.

“Preliminary investigations have since revealed that the man had been living with the girl since March 2020.”

The incident happened between March and June.

The man was arrested on Tuesday and is expected to appear in the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court on Wednesday.

“Everyone is encouraged to take a stand against the plight of children, hence we will do everything in our power to make sure that all these suspects face the full might of the law.

“We urge the investigation team, the prosecution team as well as the judiciary to ensure that justice is served in these cases involving the young girls whose future has been crushed by these suspects,” provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma said.

MORE

No justice for KZN family as granny dies of heart attack after three daughters raped in front of her

It’s been 67 days since a double tragedy hit an Impendle family, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, and they are still in a state of grief and despair ...
News
3 hours ago

Son of opposition politician charged with sexual offences against schoolmates

The minor son of an opposition member of parliament has been accused of rape and sexual violence against female schoolmates - claims that are under ...
News
1 day ago

Man arrested after Kagiso woman raped, robbed in front of sister

A 25-year-old man who allegedly raped a young woman in the presence of her sister during an armed robbery in Kagiso. west of Johannesburg. has been ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. It’s boom time on Zim border as locals turn into smugglers South Africa
  2. Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA South Africa
  3. WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer ... South Africa
  4. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  5. Court orders Gupta-linked businessman Kuben Moodley not to handle R232m in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
X