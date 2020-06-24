No justice for KZN family as granny dies of heart attack after three daughters raped in front of her

More than two months later, her 31-year-old son told TimesLIVE he was broken and haunted by the image of what his mother had to endure.

The man said he was disgusted that someone could commit such “an evil act”.

“I think she died from a heart attack because the girls said the perpetrator did not lay a hand on her. He locked my nieces in the room, then pulled them out one by one and raped them in front of their grandmother.”

He said there was no justice for his nieces, who were devastated. He said they had seen a social worker after the assaults.

“Gender-based violence (GBV) is out of control on this continent. In this case, the rapist saw my mother collapse from the shock and horror but he continued. Where is the humanity?”

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the rapist was still at large.

According to 2018/2019 crime statistics, the top 10 contributing police stations to crime against women in the province are Umlazi, Inanda, Plessislaer, Ntuzuma, Empangeni, Ladysmith, KwaMashu, KwaDukuza and Chatsworth. KwaZulu-Natal also came second in the list of sexual offences and saw an increase of 3.2% from the previous year.

In March, premier Sihle Zikalala announced a R14m multidisciplinary programme that will include the placement of more than 180 social workers aimed at tackling GBV in the province.