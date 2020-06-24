One Home One Garden project aims to put food on the tables of KZN families

The KwaZulu-Natal agriculture and rural development department has launched a multimillion-rand garden project to help feed families left financially hamstrung by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the launch of the One Home One Garden campaign in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday, finance MEC Ravi Pillay said the initiative, which had cost almost R10m, was aimed at assisting those who have suffered the most during the pandemic.

“We have many people who are vulnerable, especially those who have been laid off work, given short-term unpaid leave and [those in] the informal sector, which is a massive sector that is estimated to be around five million people in the country as a whole,” he said.