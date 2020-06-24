SAA, jobs & Sars shortfall: Economists on expectations ahead of Mboweni's budget

As the country waits for finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget speech, economists have expressed their expectations.

Mboweni is expected to deliver the supplementary budget speech on Wednesday, following the government’s announcement that it would spend R500bn to support the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Head of Wits Business School Dr Jannie Rossouw told TimesLIVE that the government should not prioritise embattled SAA.

“Mboweni should provide more clarification on the SA Revenue Service (Sars) revenue shortfall that is expected this year. We also need to understand the size of the funding gap,” he said.