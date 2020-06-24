Seven accused of human trafficking granted bail

The Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday granted bail to seven people who were arrested last November for alleged human trafficking and violation of the country's labour laws in a long-drawn our bail hearing.

The four men and three women were arrested on November 12 last year in a joint operation conducted by the employment and labour department's inspection and enforcement services branch in Gauteng together with police, the department of home affairs and the Hawks.

They were arrested for allegedly running an illegal enterprise called Beautiful City Pty Ltd located at Village Deep in Johannesburg.

Their arrests followed a tip-off that they were allegedly involved in the trafficking of illegal immigrants into SA and subjecting them to forced labour.

During the operation, 91 Malawian nationals were found in the factory, 37 of them were children.