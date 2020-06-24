Survey raises red flag about teachers' health if exposed to Covid-19

Just over 13% of the respondents were smokers, the highest proportion of them in the Northern and Western Cape.

Manuel said the statistics helped to shed light on what needs to be done to help teachers.

“It changes our thinking about what we need to be intervening with when it comes to health matters. For the department of education it also means that we’ve got to step up our health education with our teachers. It’s a very useful HR tool that we have at our disposal. Are we worried? Yes we are worried that certainly teachers have illnesses, but it's not the end of the world because we can do something about it,” he said.

Manuel said a number of teachers had applied for a concession to stay at home. Though he did not provide a number, he confirmed that every school had at least one or two teachers affected.

He said substitute teachers had been appointed but the need for them at this stage was not high as only grade 7 and 12 pupils had returned to classes.

“They are being identified for when the next big cohort of children go back to school on June 6 when we will see five additional grades returning in primary schools, for example. So now we will need substitutes, different provinces are dealing with it differently,” he said.