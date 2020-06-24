There are likely a million cases of Covid-19 in SA right now: Prof Madhi

Prof Shabir Madhi, lead researcher on the Covid-19 vaccine trial that starts in Johannesburg on Wednesday, says there are likely a million South Africans with Covid-19 at this very moment.

Speaking during a webinar on MyHealthTV, he said, “When we say we have reached 100,000 cases, that is a complete underestimate. In my estimate, it is close to 10 times more — probably around a million people. There is increasing evidence that many are asymptomatic but are still spreaders.”

He said that one has to factor in the rate of testing and thus cannot compare countries.

“For example, we have a five to six-fold lower rate of testing than in the UK. If you look at Nigeria, their population is four times higher than ours but their rate of testing is 40 times less than SA's so it is incorrect to make any sort of comparison between countries.”