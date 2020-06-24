Third 'Steroid King' killer jailed for hit at Constantia home

A man who helped slay Interpol fugitive “Steroid King” Brian Wainstein has been sentenced to an effective 25-year prison sentence by the high court in Cape Town.

Fabian Cupido, who joined a gang after losing his job as a train driver in 2015, entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state for his role in the underworld conspiracy to murder Wainstein.

He and co-conspirator Chestlyn Adams carried out the murder at Wainstein’s Constantia home in August 2017. Wainstein was sleeping next to his partner and two-year-old child.

At the time of his murder, Wainstein - who was of Irish descent - was challenging his extradition to the US, where he was wanted for running a huge steroid racket.

Cupido said the conspiracy was planned at a tyre shop in Mitchells Plain during a meeting with members of the 27s gang on August 17 2017.

“Also present at the meeting was the owner of the business, his former co-accused Chestlyn Adams and Sheldon Breet. Chestlyn Adams had brought another person along but that person was not party to the meeting. The accused was aware that all these people were members of the 27 criminal gang,” read Cupido’s plea agreement.

Cupido testified that it was decided he would be the driver and Adams would pull the trigger.