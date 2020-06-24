South Africa

Tshegofatso Pule’s alleged killer opts for private attorney

24 June 2020 - 11:21 By Iavan Pijoos
Muzikayise Malephane, 31, during his previous appearance in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on charges relating to the murder of Tshegofatso Pule.
Muzikayise Malephane, 31, during his previous appearance in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on charges relating to the murder of Tshegofatso Pule.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

The man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule, allegedly for money, has made a U-turn in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court after he asked to be represented by a private lawyer and not legal aid.

At his previous court appearance on June 18, Muzikayise Malephane indicated that he would not be applying for bail. He wept uncontrollably in court at the time. Malephane was arrested while travelling back to Gauteng from Mpumalanga. He has been charged with premeditated murder.

Pule, described as a “bubbly and happy soul”, was found dead on June 5 in the veld in Durban Deep, hanging from a tree and with a stab wound to her chest. She was eight months pregnant with a daughter — her first child.

On Wednesday morning, a large group of ANC Women’s League and EFF supporters were present outside court. The supporters called for justice for Pule.

Malephane made a brief virtual court appearance.

The matter has been postponed to July 2.

MORE

Murder accused was 'boyhood friends' with Tshegofatso Pule's lover

The man charged with murdering Tshegofatso Pule, the pregnant 28-year-old who was found stabbed and dangling from a tree in Roodepoort two weeks ago, ...
News
3 days ago

Tshegofatso Pule murder accused has history of brushes with the law

The man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule has had previous run-ins with the law, including being charged for attempted murder and possession of a ...
News
5 days ago

Tshegofatso Pule murder accused weeps in dock

The man accused of murdering 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule wept uncontrollably in court.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. It’s boom time on Zim border as locals turn into smugglers South Africa
  2. Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA South Africa
  3. WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer ... South Africa
  4. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  5. Court orders Gupta-linked businessman Kuben Moodley not to handle R232m in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
X