Tshegofatso Pule’s alleged killer opts for private attorney

The man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule, allegedly for money, has made a U-turn in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court after he asked to be represented by a private lawyer and not legal aid.

At his previous court appearance on June 18, Muzikayise Malephane indicated that he would not be applying for bail. He wept uncontrollably in court at the time. Malephane was arrested while travelling back to Gauteng from Mpumalanga. He has been charged with premeditated murder.

Pule, described as a “bubbly and happy soul”, was found dead on June 5 in the veld in Durban Deep, hanging from a tree and with a stab wound to her chest. She was eight months pregnant with a daughter — her first child.

On Wednesday morning, a large group of ANC Women’s League and EFF supporters were present outside court. The supporters called for justice for Pule.

Malephane made a brief virtual court appearance.

The matter has been postponed to July 2.