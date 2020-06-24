WATCH | Great white shark close encounter with surfers in Plettenberg Bay

The recent sightings and encounters were reported at Robberg in Plettenberg Bay on Sunday, Boneyards in Jeffreys Bay on Monday and again at Robberg on Tuesday.

“The increase of sharks at this time of the year is part of the normal aggregation of these animals that take advantage of natural prey like seals and fish close to shore,” he said.

Sarah Waries from the City of Cape Town (CoCT) Shark Spotters programme said the drone footage showed that the shark was aware of the surfers and was investigating them.

“It is important for people to remember that white sharks are naturally inquisitive apex predators and that although shark bites are rare, water users must understand the inherent risk associated with sharing the ocean with these animals and change their behaviour accordingly to avoid encountering sharks,” Waries said.

The NSRI has appealed to bathers, paddlers, bodyboarders and surfers to be cautious along the coastline.

The following safety tips have been provided: