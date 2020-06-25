Cape Town chefs paying it forward with ‘Soupathon 1,000’ during Covid-19 pandemic
Cape Town chefs are paying it forward during the Covid-19 pandemic by feeding more than 37,000 hungry people in the Western Cape.
Through the initiative “Soupathon 1,000", the chefs of Extreem Kwizeen are assisting those affected the most with daily soup and bread.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, one of the head chefs, Evan Coosner, said to date, more than 150 chefs from all walks of life and all levels of hospitality have offered their skills and the goal is to produce 326,000 cups of soup a month.
“On average 35,000 people, a week, benefit from a cup of soup we make. We are based in Mowbray,” said Coosner.
“Our distribution system started small by contacting the Observatory ward councillor and from there grew to more councillors. We now work through several ward councillors and they do distribution in conjunction with community members, to different areas in need to heat the frozen soup and serve it to the different communities”
An initiative to feed people in need during the national lock-down.
Coosner said the initiative has also branched out to areas outside Cape Town, such as Oudtshoorn, in the Klein Karoo.
“We are also assisting in areas as far as Springbok and currently assisting in getting initiatives on the go with advice and support suggestions as far as Oudtshoorn,” he said.
“We assist where we can with donations to institutions on immediate trauma relief like the Human Rights Commission and several religious organisations from all dominations.”
The initiative also plans on branching out of the Western Cape into other provinces, partnering with other non-governmental organisations and various associations as well as embarking on a national mobilisation.
“We need chefs or people with such capabilities such as swiftly chopping ingredients for the soup and heat control to volunteer their time and skills.
“We also need farmers or store owners that can sell us fresh vegetables at a discount or donate.”
To get on board, volunteers can contact the Extreem Kwizeen at Soup@ekstreem.co.za or Lizelle du Plessis at helpc19@ekstreem.co.za.