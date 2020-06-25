Cape Town chefs paying it forward with ‘Soupathon 1,000’ during Covid-19 pandemic

Cape Town chefs are paying it forward during the Covid-19 pandemic by feeding more than 37,000 hungry people in the Western Cape.

Through the initiative “Soupathon 1,000", the chefs of Extreem Kwizeen are assisting those affected the most with daily soup and bread.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, one of the head chefs, Evan Coosner, said to date, more than 150 chefs from all walks of life and all levels of hospitality have offered their skills and the goal is to produce 326,000 cups of soup a month.

“On average 35,000 people, a week, benefit from a cup of soup we make. We are based in Mowbray,” said Coosner.

“Our distribution system started small by contacting the Observatory ward councillor and from there grew to more councillors. We now work through several ward councillors and they do distribution in conjunction with community members, to different areas in need to heat the frozen soup and serve it to the different communities”