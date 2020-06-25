South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Double whammy for SA women as they duck & dive from catching virus and GBV

25 June 2020 - 07:24 By TimesLIVE
Educators and principals in some parts of Cape Town picketing in Athlone, Western Cape against the 'premature reopening of schools' as SA tries to contain the spread of Covid-19 on June 25 2020.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/TIMESL​IVE

TODAY'S TOP COVID-19 STORIES

ANALYSIS | Mboweni delivers a brutal budget: Minister warns SA needs deep spending cuts or risk ‘bankruptcy’

June 25 2020 - 10:06

Cape Town chefs paying it forward with ‘Soupathon 1,000’ during Covid-19 pandemic

Cape Town chefs are paying it forward during the Covid-19 pandemic by feeding more than 37,000 hungry people in the Western Cape.

Through the initiative “Soupathon 1,000", the chefs of Extreem Kwizeen are assisting those affected the most with daily soup and bread.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, one of the head chefs, Evan Coosner, said to date, more than 150 chefs from all walks of life and all levels of hospitality have offered their skills and the goal is to produce 326,000 cups of soup a month.

June 25 2020 - 09:12

Teachers in Cape Town protest against 'premature reopening of schools'

Youth came out in their numbers outside parliament in Cape Town to raise their voices against gender based violence in the country on June 24 2020.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/TIMESLIVE

June 25 2020 - 08:45

WATCH | Unpacking Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget speech

June 25 2020 - 08:35

WATCH | No towels, no saunas: A glimpse inside what the 'new normal' for gyms will be

Gyms had to close their doors at the same time as the rest of the country when lockdown level 5 was implemented in March.

Before they closed, international studies showed that gyms would be a hotspot for spreading Covid-19 - forcing many around the world to close their doors, often even if they were still allowed to operate.

June 25 2020 - 08:00

Kaya FM premises temporarily closed after Covid-19 cas

"Kaya FM’s management has taken the decision to immediately close its premises, due to a confirmed Covid-19 case amongst staff. Our company of 97 employees have been informed, and we as a company are managing the potential for further exposure pending the results of other employees’ tests."

June 25 2020 - 07:14

Tears of joy as Sowetans kick off Africa’s first Covid-19 vaccine trial

In a Gauteng medical facility, a 28-year-old man quietly wiped away tears.

He ​​and others share their thoughts with us on being SA's first citizens to take part in a global Covid-19 vaccine trial.

