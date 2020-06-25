Crucial vote over SAA business rescue plan postponed for three weeks

SAA’s creditors will now only vote on the airline's business rescue plan in three weeks' time.

This is after separate proposals calling for an adjournment by creditors and unions were successful on Thursday.

Private airline SA Airlink, which is owed around R500m by embattled state airline SAA, put forward a proposal, which was joined by other creditors, saying it hadn’t received adequate answers to questions posed about the business rescue plan.

On Wednesday, SA Airlink’s court bid for an urgent interdict failed as the judge considered it not urgent.