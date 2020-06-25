Let our patrons drink, restaurant association pleads with government

The Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) has written to cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, asking her to allow 70% capacity for patrons.

The association also asked the minister to allow alcohol to be sold and consumed on the premises.

The letter, written by Ashton Naidoo of Mooney Ford Attorneys, acknowledges the government's "efforts" in reopening restaurants but calls for more leeway.