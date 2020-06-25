South Africa

Man airlifted to hospital after being shot while walking towards bank

25 June 2020 - 11:41 By Orrin Singh
A KwaZulu-Natal man was shot in the abdomen outside a bank in New Germany, west of Durban, on Thursday morning.
A KwaZulu-Natal man was shot in the abdomen outside a bank in New Germany, west of Durban, on Thursday morning.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

A 51-year-old man was left fighting for his life after being shot in the abdomen in Pinetown, west of Durban, on Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened on Shepstone Road in New Germany shortly after 9am.

“A 51-year-old man was walking towards the bank when he was stopped by two suspects travelling in a vehicle,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele. “A shot was fired towards him and he sustained a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for medical attention. Nothing was taken from the victim.” 

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the man was shot in the abdomen and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Pinetown police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

MORE

ANC councillor gunned down in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal ANC councillor Bhekithemba Phungula was shot dead on Tuesday, barely a month after two other party leaders were gunned down.
News
1 day ago

Durban drive-by shooting victims were 'wanted for murder'

Two men who were shot and killed on Monday in a drive-by shooting on the R102 bridge near Duffs Road, north of Durban, were allegedly wanted for ...
News
2 days ago

Taxi driver killed, teachers critically wounded in roadside 'ambush'

A KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver was shot dead and three teachers left critically injured after their vehicle came under heavy fire near Wartburg, outside ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. It’s boom time on Zim border as locals turn into smugglers South Africa
  2. Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA South Africa
  3. ‘I’m running late,’ last message of man found dead at Midrand restaurant South Africa
  4. WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer ... South Africa
  5. Durban drive-by shooting victims were 'wanted for murder' South Africa

Latest Videos

No towels, no saunas: A glimpse inside what the 'new normal’ for gyms will be
Unpacking Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget speech
X