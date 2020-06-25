Metro police lauded as Durban cyclist gets stolen bicycle back within hours

A Durban cyclist is counting his blessings after his mountain bike, worth thousands of rands, was stolen and recovered within a few hours on Wednesday.

Sihle Maphumulo, 30, has lauded the efforts of members of the metro police street crime unit who recovered his bicycle after witnessing a suspicious man riding it.

Maphumulo said he had been robbed at knife point on a pedestrian footbridge over the N2 near Gateway shopping centre just after 9am.

“I had been riding back from Blue Lagoon to Cornubia, where I live. As I was riding across the bridge I saw three men. When I got closer to them they suddenly produced knives.”

He said he had slammed on brakes as one of the men hit him in the face.

“I tried to get away but there was nowhere to go, if I jumped off the bridge I would die. Luckily they didn't find my phone and as soon as I got home I uploaded a picture of my bicycle on a Facebook group.”

Maphumulo posted a picture of his injuries and his bicycle on KZN Mountain Biking Pics, Parts and Routes – and not long after his post, a member of metro's street crime unit commented on the post with a picture of his recovered bicycle and a man who had been arrested.