More KZN schools with Covid-19 cases suspend classes

25 June 2020 - 12:09 By Nivashni Nair
Three KwaZulu-Natal schools were closed on Thursday after positive Covid-19 cases.
Classes have been suspended at more KwaZulu-Natal schools as more teachers test positive for Covid-19.

Morningside Primary School and Strelitzia Secondary School informed parents on Wednesday that teachers had tested positive while Isipingo Secondary School said a support staff member had displayed symptoms of the virus.

On Thursday, Morningside Primary School pupils were screened and sent home while the premises were deep cleaned. A grade 7 teacher had tested positive, the principal said in a communication to parents.

Strelitzia Secondary School, south of Durban, said the school would be temporarily closed.

Another school in the same area, Isipingo Secondary, said classes would resume on Monday after deep cleaning of the premises.

