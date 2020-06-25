More than 50 kids, nearly 200 teachers have contracted Covid-19 in Gauteng

As of Tuesday, the number of pupils across Gauteng who have contracted Covid-19 is 58, while 188 educators have contracted the virus.

The majority of schools in the province have reopened, but some could not because of infrastructural challenges. Others had to close due to positive cases and community disruptions linked to contracts for PPE and infrastructure, including communities resisting deployment of brigades from other communities.

This was announced during the weekly statistics release by premier David Makhura on behalf of the Gauteng Covid-19 command council on Thursday.

“Confirmed cases from Wednesday sits at 26,126, with 6,627 recoveries and 147 deaths,” he said.

“A total of 1,045 people are hospitalised in the public and private facilities - 67 of whom are ventilated, 248 on oxygen.