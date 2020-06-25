Panyaza Lesufi steps in to fix glitch in Gauteng's online school registrations

Parents trying to enrol their children for admission to Gauteng government schools next year are markedly less anxious after the education department removed a glitch on its online system.

The online applications were opened at 8am on Thursday but the one-time password (OTP) feature caused frustration and delays for early applicants.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi acted swiftly on the complaints, suspending the OTP feature.

“There was a delay in address validation, due to high volumes of applications. Please note the OTP was introduced as an added security feature, and unfortunately we experienced challenges and that feature was overwritten, so is cancelled. No OTP,” he said.

“We sincerely apologise to parents who were inconvenienced in the first hour of opening the system,” Lesufi said.

The department said that around 10.15am, about 68,000 successful applications were recorded on their system.

Several parents confirmed they had been able to apply for their children once the feature was dropped.

Ramoroaswi Ngake, who has a child going into grade 8, said: “Initially the process was frustrating and had a lot of glitches but I finally finished the application after about 45 minutes.

“However, when I applied for my sister, they had removed the OTP function and the system was seamless.

“The only other challenge was that my home address feeder zone was Afrikaans-only schools which then puts me at a disadvantage as I had to apply for schools within 30km as opposed to 2.5km.”

Dr Nimmi Seoraj said discrepancies on the GPS function was her biggest issue.

“The process went much smoother when there was no OTP required. But there were lots of discrepancies between the feeder zones, some schools close to my house did not appear while others further from my area were picked up. Last year I didn’t experience problems with school choices.”

Despite this, she endorsed the online application process.

“As time goes they will get better, this system is the way forward, I applaud the department for going online. The benefit outweighs the cost.” Seoraj said.