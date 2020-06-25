Parents fume as Gauteng online school applications start with glitches

Gauteng's online registration system for grade 1 and 8 pupils to be admitted to schools in the province got off to a rocky start with technical glitches reported shortly after going live on Thursday.

Applications opened at 8am and will close on July 25.

Some parents took to social media to air their frustrations about the online system — which came under heavy criticism previously amid calls for it to be scrapped — while the department asked for patience.

“Dear parent currently applying for #GDE2021OnlineAdmissions kindly note our IT specialists are aware of the long wait for OTP and are attending to that issue. The principle of first come, first served will NOT be applied as a rule. Let's keep calm,” the department said in a tweet.