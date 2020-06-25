Shameful role of student protesters laid bare in report on Prof Bongani Mayosi's 2018 suicide

Almost two years ago, the death of Prof Bongani Mayosi, at his own hands, shocked the campus community of UCT, the medical fraternity, and the country.

Mayosi was a beacon of light in the profession, bringing together the hard science of medicine with the socioeconomic realities of how poverty fuels various diseases.

He would likely have played a leading role in exploring how certain comorbidities - with much higher prevalence in poorer areas - are placing some South Africans at a far greater risk of a Covid-19 death than others.

This week, an independent report commissioned by UCT was released, and in its almost 160 pages one finds a heartbreaking narrative of a man who arrived in a leadership position full of passion, but who was tormented by students and then let down by his peers - to the point where taking his own life seemed the only escape.

The panel, headed by UCT’s former senior deputy vice-chancellor Prof Thandabantu Nhlapo, found that the #FeesMustFall protests, which erupted just days after he took up his deanship, were “the single most influential factor directly and indirectly affecting his deanship”.