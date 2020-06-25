Two weeks after protest bath, Fourways water pipes still not fixed

Two weeks after a Fourways, Gauteng, resident took a bath in a sinkhole in the middle of the street to raise awareness about pipe bursts in his neighbourhood, the water is yet to be fully restored.

The man, who asked to be referred to only as Nicholas, said for the past two weeks the water has been coming on and off due to repairs.

There had been 36 pipe bursts in 24 days in the area, confirmed Chris Santana, the councillor for ward 106.

It has been a stressful few weeks for Fourways residents battling limited-to-no water supply.

“We’ve been holding thumbs as the water comes and goes. If there’s another burst they might have to switch off our supply entirely to fix the problem.”

He said the pipe had burst on his street three times. “The latest was on Sunday, after a pipe Joburg Water had repaired and covered in sand re-burst,” Nicholas said.

He said there was construction under way by the city to fix the water problem.