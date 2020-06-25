WATCH | No towels, no saunas: A glimpse inside what the 'new normal' for gyms will be

Gyms had to close their doors at the same time as the rest of the country when lockdown level 5 was implemented in March.

Before they closed, international studies showed that gyms would be a hotspot for spreading Covid-19 - forcing many around the world to close their doors, often even if they were still allowed to operate.

In SA, gyms such as Planet Fitness and Virgin Active are desperate for the government to give them the green light to operate and earn some sort of income again.

Tsholo Kubheka, Virgin Active's commercial director, said in his 22 years of working for the gym, these past few months have been the hardest. He said it's been extremely difficult for all managers and staff and they all hoped to be able to open soon.

Gym owners and managers are currently in talks with the government, hoping to reopen by July 1. They say it makes no sense to keep the fitness industry closed when restaurants and hairdressers are allowed to operate.

According to the original Covid-19 risk assessment strategy, gyms were set to open in level 1 of lockdown - as were hair salons and hotels. However, as a result of pressure on the government, salons and hotels reopened this week, despite the country still being in level 3.