South Africa

WATCH | No towels, no saunas: A glimpse inside what the 'new normal' for gyms will be

25 June 2020 - 08:00 By Deepa Kesa

Gyms had to close their doors at the same time as the rest of the country when lockdown level 5 was implemented in March.

Before they closed, international studies showed that gyms would be a hotspot for spreading Covid-19 - forcing many around the world to close their doors, often even if they were still allowed to operate.

In SA, gyms such as Planet Fitness and Virgin Active are desperate for the government to give them the green light to operate and earn some sort of income again.

Tsholo Kubheka, Virgin Active's commercial director, said in his 22 years of working for the gym, these past few months have been the hardest. He said it's been extremely difficult for all managers and staff and they all hoped to be able to open soon.

Gym owners and managers are currently in talks with the government, hoping to reopen by July 1. They say it makes no sense to keep the fitness industry closed when restaurants and hairdressers are allowed to operate.

According to the original Covid-19 risk assessment strategy, gyms were set to open in level 1 of lockdown - as were hair salons and hotels. However, as a result of pressure on the government, salons and hotels reopened this week, despite the country still being in level 3.

MORE

What to expect at the hair salon under the 'new normal'

No strolling in without an appointment. Fill in the register. Have temperature taken. Do not touch the magazines.
News
19 hours ago

Are gyms legally entitled to keep debiting members' accounts during lockdown?

Under lockdown, gym members are no longer rating their fitness clubs on their facilities, trainers or range of classes but on one thing only - ...
News
1 month ago

Gym is part of South Africans' identity so let equipment be sold, says EFF

The EFF believes gym equipment should form part of essential goods reopened for sale.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. It’s boom time on Zim border as locals turn into smugglers South Africa
  2. Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA South Africa
  3. ‘I’m running late,’ last message of man found dead at Midrand restaurant South Africa
  4. WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer ... South Africa
  5. Durban drive-by shooting victims were 'wanted for murder' South Africa

Latest Videos

No towels, no saunas: A glimpse inside what the 'new normal’ for gyms will be
Unpacking Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget speech
X