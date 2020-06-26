South Africa

11-year-old allegedly stabs 12-year-old to death after 'altercation': SAPS

26 June 2020 - 17:17 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The 12-year-old victim sustained a stab wound in the neck and was declared dead on the scene. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com Bjoern Wylezich

The Western Cape police are investigating a murder case after an 11-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a 12-year-old.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the victim and a boy had an altercation. The victim sustained a stab wound to the neck and was later declared dead by paramedics at the scene. A post-mortem to determine the cause of death will be conducted,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies.

The incident took place in Bruce Street, Borcherds, on Wednesday.

The alleged perpetrator was taken into custody on Wednesday evening after he was taken to the police station by one of his parents.

“He was later released into the care of his parents and will appear in court June 30 2020,” Spies said.

