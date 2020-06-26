BAT’s challenge to tobacco ban to be heard only in August

In her letter, she confirmed that — while lawyers for the government and BAT had previously agreed on a June 30 hearing date — the latest court papers filed by BAT “contain substantial new matter including affidavits by two new experts”, which the government needs more time to consider.

“We addressed a letter to [BAT’s] attorneys a short while ago informing them that we will be considering the new matter and its ramifications and, after taking instructions, suggesting a way forward,” Faure said.

“We shall do so as soon as practically possible, but our efforts in this regard are constrained by limitations on the availability of some of [the government’s] experts.”

BAT said the decision is inexplicable. “This delaying of justice and a resolution of this issue is inexplicable. By the time the case is heard the ban will have been in place for four-and-half months during which time billions of illegal cigarettes will have been sold,” said Johnny Moloto of BAT SA.

He warned that “thousands of jobs stand to be lost in the economy as criminality becomes the new normal”.

“We are considering all our legal options and will be liaising directly with the government, as we had both previously agreed that the matter was urgent and needed to be heard [on Tuesday June 30],” he said.