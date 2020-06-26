COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Delays in release of rules allowing sit-down restaurants to open under level 3 causes frustrations
June 26 2020 - 08:34
Restaurant, entertainment industries in limbo as wait for Covid-19 rules endures
Minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted an amendment to the lockdown regulations to allow cinemas, restaurants, theatres and casinos to operate.
While some rules are specified, the businesses' reopening is subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures - as well as “directions” that must be issued by the relevant cabinet minister in their sectors, after consultation with health minister Zweli Mkhize.
It is unclear when these directions will be announced.
The regulations published by Dlamini-Zuma's department late on Thursday night said cinemas may be open, subject to a limit of 50 people or less. The same applies to theatres.
In terms of casinos, regulations state that there must be a restriction on the number of people allowed to occupy no more than 50% of the available floor space, with patrons observing a distance of least one-and-a-half metres from each other. This floor space percentage “may be increased as provided for in directions issued by the cabinet member”, the document states.
June 26 2020 - 07:54
Covid challenges keep coming: Almost 1,000 Gauteng teachers apply for comorbidity leave
The Gauteng department of education says the growing number of Covid-19 cases are an emerging risk challenge as it impacts on school closures.
There are 188 teachers and 58 pupils who have tested positive for the virus. This was reported during the command council’s weekly media update on Covid-19, reports SowetanLIVE.
“Also the high number of applications for comorbidity leave [from teachers] is an emerging risk challenge as this could affect available teaching capacity. The department has received close to 1,000 applications across the province. There are also emerging infrastructure issues,” Lesufi said.
June 26 2020 - 07:35
Delays in release of rules enabling sit-down restaurants to open under level 3 causes frustrations
