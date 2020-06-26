South Africa

Covid-positive doctor shares her experience to inspire others

26 June 2020 - 11:40 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Doctor Masego Meyer has detailed her journey since she contracted the coronavirus.
Image: Masego Meyer/Twitter

Doctor Masego Meyer, who has Covid-19,  has opened up about her experience of living with the virus with the hope that she inspires others and ends the stigma around the virus.

Meyer, who works at George Mukhari Hospital, is one of 15 doctors at the Pretoria hospital who tested positive. After finding out about her results on Saturday, Meyer decided to share the news and her journey in a bid to inspire.

In a series of tweets, Meyer said she started experiencing  symptoms of the virus but brushed it off as a regular cold, fatigue and the usual winter sniffles.

However, her worst fears were confirmed when her results came back positive for Covid-19.

“I started getting a scratchy throat last Saturday - not sore, just a little irritating - but thought it was as a result of me working night shifts during the cold front.

“The scratchy throat continued until Wednesday but was made a lot better by me drinking Cal-C-vita every day. It even disappeared at one point,” she said.

Meyer said the symptoms worsened after one particular night shift and she started experiencing “a bad frontal tension headache, which I thought was maybe fatigue”.

She said she experienced severe symptoms after the headache.

“I had a dry, hayfever like feeling at the back of my nose, feeling as if it might tear and start bleeding, a blocked nose making it a little hard to breathe,” said Meyer.

Since testing positive, she has been sharing regular updates about her symptoms and the road to recovery.

“My intention when I posted about my positive result on social media was to create a healthy conversation around the virus,” she said. “I realised a lot of us have approached it with fear because we don't know enough about the virus and what to do if we contract it.”

She said she has received some criticism for sharing the medication she's been taking.

Meyer's remedies include ginger and lemon, which have not been listed as preventive measures against contracting the coronavirus.

According to the World Health Organisation, garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, there is no evidence it protects people from the coronavirus.

“When I posted the medication I'm personally taking yesterday, I received a lot of positive responses, constructive criticism and advice from people, including those who have recovered.”

Check the full thread below.

Meyer also shared her road to recovery, while in quarantine, under the hashtag #RealPeopleTalkCOVID.

