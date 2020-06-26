Covid-positive doctor shares her experience to inspire others
Doctor Masego Meyer, who has Covid-19, has opened up about her experience of living with the virus with the hope that she inspires others and ends the stigma around the virus.
Meyer, who works at George Mukhari Hospital, is one of 15 doctors at the Pretoria hospital who tested positive. After finding out about her results on Saturday, Meyer decided to share the news and her journey in a bid to inspire.
In a series of tweets, Meyer said she started experiencing symptoms of the virus but brushed it off as a regular cold, fatigue and the usual winter sniffles.
However, her worst fears were confirmed when her results came back positive for Covid-19.
“I started getting a scratchy throat last Saturday - not sore, just a little irritating - but thought it was as a result of me working night shifts during the cold front.
“The scratchy throat continued until Wednesday but was made a lot better by me drinking Cal-C-vita every day. It even disappeared at one point,” she said.
Meyer said the symptoms worsened after one particular night shift and she started experiencing “a bad frontal tension headache, which I thought was maybe fatigue”.
She said she experienced severe symptoms after the headache.
“I had a dry, hayfever like feeling at the back of my nose, feeling as if it might tear and start bleeding, a blocked nose making it a little hard to breathe,” said Meyer.
Since testing positive, she has been sharing regular updates about her symptoms and the road to recovery.
“My intention when I posted about my positive result on social media was to create a healthy conversation around the virus,” she said. “I realised a lot of us have approached it with fear because we don't know enough about the virus and what to do if we contract it.”
She said she has received some criticism for sharing the medication she's been taking.
Meyer's remedies include ginger and lemon, which have not been listed as preventive measures against contracting the coronavirus.
According to the World Health Organisation, garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, there is no evidence it protects people from the coronavirus.
“When I posted the medication I'm personally taking yesterday, I received a lot of positive responses, constructive criticism and advice from people, including those who have recovered.”
Check the full thread below.
Several of these patients were mine personally, and a few more belonged to my unit as a whole. I started getting a scratchy throat last week Saturday (not sore), just a little irritating but thought it was as a result of me working night shifts in during the cold front.— Dr Masego V Meyer (@masego_meyer) June 21, 2020
But as paranoia got the best of me, I decided I should probably go and test for covid on that Wednesday post call. I hardly get sick, so haven't had a GP in years since leaving home for varsity and how for work.— Dr Masego V Meyer (@masego_meyer) June 21, 2020
BUT NP is generally more reliable than OP, even better to probably do both. Anyway, continued to go to work because you are expected to go until they know for sure you are postive. I took annual leave for Friday and Monday several weeks back so didnt go in on Friday.— Dr Masego V Meyer (@masego_meyer) June 21, 2020
Yesterday was mostly spent telling close family and friends and calling the hospital to let them know of my result and what the way forward is. Wasn't feeling too great last night, my blocked nose got worse and and started coughing a little which made my chest hurt like a bitch.— Dr Masego V Meyer (@masego_meyer) June 21, 2020
I'm feeling a lot better this morning than I did last night. Ordered more stuff from dischem yesterday to be delivered to me. My boyfriend's brother is bringing us groceries later. I live with bae so he's probably exposed, and will be testing and staying in quarantine with me.— Dr Masego V Meyer (@masego_meyer) June 21, 2020
Meyer also shared her road to recovery, while in quarantine, under the hashtag #RealPeopleTalkCOVID.
Please note everything I post on my profile is in my personal capacity and based on my experience as a person infected with COVID19. This does not constitute the providing of medical advice.— Dr Masego V Meyer (@masego_meyer) June 22, 2020
Day 4 of quarantine.
So this this is what I'm currently taking. pic.twitter.com/MWZgMvtKaA
Day 5 of quarantine.#RealPeopleTalkCOVID— Dr Masego V Meyer (@masego_meyer) June 23, 2020
Today I'd like to ask people that are currently infected, have recovered or whose families or friends have recovered from covid to share what cheap, inexpensive remedies they used (incl home remedies) to treat covid symptoms. pic.twitter.com/8WwCXiz52d
#RealPeopleTalkCOVID— Dr Masego V Meyer (@masego_meyer) June 24, 2020
I'm day 6 today in quarantine and feeling good. I have a productive cough and a little bit of a runny nose. I went into quite a lot of detail (in my first covid tweet) about the symptoms I had prior to testing when I suspected I might have covid. pic.twitter.com/kPLN35lhTA
#RealPeopleTalkCOVID— Dr Masego V Meyer (@masego_meyer) June 25, 2020
Day 7 of quarantine today
A bit of a lazy day, haven't even showered yet 🤦🏾♀️. Only symptom today is a productive cough. Otherwise well.
Hope all of you are well. Thank you for the continued messages of support.