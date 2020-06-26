Covid-positive doctor shares her experience to inspire others

Doctor Masego Meyer, who has Covid-19, has opened up about her experience of living with the virus with the hope that she inspires others and ends the stigma around the virus.

Meyer, who works at George Mukhari Hospital, is one of 15 doctors at the Pretoria hospital who tested positive. After finding out about her results on Saturday, Meyer decided to share the news and her journey in a bid to inspire.

In a series of tweets, Meyer said she started experiencing symptoms of the virus but brushed it off as a regular cold, fatigue and the usual winter sniffles.

However, her worst fears were confirmed when her results came back positive for Covid-19.

“I started getting a scratchy throat last Saturday - not sore, just a little irritating - but thought it was as a result of me working night shifts during the cold front.

“The scratchy throat continued until Wednesday but was made a lot better by me drinking Cal-C-vita every day. It even disappeared at one point,” she said.

Meyer said the symptoms worsened after one particular night shift and she started experiencing “a bad frontal tension headache, which I thought was maybe fatigue”.

She said she experienced severe symptoms after the headache.

“I had a dry, hayfever like feeling at the back of my nose, feeling as if it might tear and start bleeding, a blocked nose making it a little hard to breathe,” said Meyer.

Since testing positive, she has been sharing regular updates about her symptoms and the road to recovery.