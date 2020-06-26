Health worker pleads with South Africans to take Covid-19 seriously as ICUs fill up

A Durban health worker based at an ICU has taken to Facebook to tell how overwhelmed, shocked and afraid she and her colleagues are by Covid-19.

Swasti Singh, who did not reveal which ICU she is based at, said in her post this week: “Leave the statistics out for now. I am making an observation based on my experiences.

“What my colleagues and I have seen in the past week is beyond words. We are overwhelmed, afraid and shocked. I cannot go into the details of my ICU but what I can say is that you don’t want to be there as a patient nor do you want your loved ones to be there.

“The public needs to be educated about the seriousness of the situation and should refrain from taking it so lightly.

“Nurses and doctors are working more than they have ever had to work in their careers. I am talking about nurses with diabetes, asthma, hypertension. They are risking their lives for everyone despite being high risk themselves,” Singh wrote on Facebook.