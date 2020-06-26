South Africa

KZN teen arrested for murder and rape of 11-year-old girl

26 June 2020 - 10:00 By lwandile bhengu
The body of Amanda Mthembu was discovered in a sugarcane field on Monday.
The body of Amanda Mthembu was discovered in a sugarcane field on Monday.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy has been arrested for the murder and rape of an 11-year-old girl.

Amanda Mthembu’s naked body was found in a sugarcane field in Dokodweni Reserve, in northern KZN, on Monday after she had been reported missing on June 14. 

Community members and police had spent a week looking for the girl. 

“After an intensive investigation by Gingindlovu detectives, a 17-year-old suspect was arrested at Dokodweni on Wednesday," said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele. 

Mbele said  the boy is set to appear in the Mtunzini magistrate’s court on Friday, facing murder and rape charges.

MORE

Commissioner furious after police station turns away rape victim AGAIN

A woman who wanted to report an alleged rape at Khayelitsha police station was told to come back the next day
News
1 day ago

Justice for child rape victim sheds light on ukuthwala

Nine years ago, in a small Eastern Cape village, a 14-year-old girl was put into a taxi by her cruel aunt Zukiswa Bangi to be sold into a life of ...
News
1 day ago

Port Elizabeth man sentenced to life in jail for raping estranged wife

The Port Elizabeth high court on Wednesday sentenced Zukile July to life in prison for brutally attacking his estranged wife in 2018.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m running late’: last message of man found dead at Midrand restaurant South Africa
  2. It’s boom time on Zim border as locals turn into smugglers South Africa
  3. Social media 'gossip' drives Covid-positive Benoni teacher to set herself on ... South Africa
  4. Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA South Africa
  5. WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
First 8 South Africans receive 'historic' Covid-19 trial vaccine
X