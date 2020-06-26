Man up and protect women, Siya Kolisi tells Cape Town high school pupils

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was meant to deliver food at a Cape Town high school on Thursday, but ended up also nourishing the pupils' minds.

Kolisi - accompanied by fellow Rugby World Cup winners Herschel Jantjies and Damian Willemse, Blitzboks skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi, Springbok Women's Sevens captain Zintle Mpupha and SA Rugby management - visited Peak View Secondary School in Athlone. They distributed food parcels, “hygiene and stationery packs” and blankets alongside NGO Gift of the Givers.

Kolisi gave the animated grade 12 pupils a pep talk and also tackled the twin pandemics tormenting SA: Covid-19 and gender-based violence (GBV).

The pupils could not hide their excitement hosting the sports legends, although there was respectful silence and attentiveness when Kolisi spoke about GBV and the need for all “men and boys” to do “better” in protecting girls and women.